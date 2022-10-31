Menasha Police investigating catalytic converter thefts at Lamers

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha Police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from the Lamers headquarters.

Police tell Action 2 News five catalytic converters were stolen from buses sometime over the weekend.

The investigation is ongoing. No information was released about a possible suspect or suspects.

Over the past few years, the theft of catalytic converters has been a growing crime across Northeast Wisconsin.

In September, Kobussen was hit by catalytic converter thieves in Oshkosh. The school district had to cancel bussing one day after Kobussen’s entire fleet was targeted.

