LIVE BLOG: Packers looking for first-ever road win in Buffalo

Packers-Bills
Packers-Bills(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, NY (WBAY) - The 3-4 Green Bay Packers are in Buffalo to take on the 5-1 Bills.

Kickoff is 7:20 p.m.

The Packers won the last matchup 22-0 at Lambeau Field in 2018.

This is the team’s first game in Buffalo since 2014. The Bills are the only team in the NFL that the Packers have not defeated in a road game.

The blog below will update throughout the game with analysis from the Action 2 Sports team and Cover 2 experts.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say
Police lights file graphic.
Fond du Lac police investigating burglary at Fleet Farm
Quinn Romenesko
Big wish comes true for little girl battling rare brain tumor
The charred kitchen area of Mr. G's, which is where the fire is believed to have started.
Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire
Action 2 News This Morning team
Tammy Elliott returning to Action 2 News This Morning after Long COVID battle

Latest News

PACKERS BILLS
Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts”: Packers at Bills
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks onto the field before an NFL football game...
Rodgers doubles down on pointed comments about Packers’ play
Patriot K9s is a Wausau-based non-profit that trains service dogs for veterans
Packers raise money for service dogs for veterans
New York Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, left, celebrates with teammates after sacking...
Surprising slump puts Packers in unfamiliar position