Judge sets 2-day sentencing hearing in Christmas parade case

Darrell Brooks reacts as the guilty verdict is read during his trial in a Waukesha County...
Darrell Brooks reacts as the guilty verdict is read during his trial in a Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis., on Oct. 26, 2022.(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis., (AP) — A judge has scheduled a two-day sentencing hearing for a man who killed six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow on Monday set Darrell Brooks’ sentencing for Nov. 15 and Nov. 16.

Prosecutors said they anticipate at least 36 people will speak.

Brooks said he expects about 20 people will speak on his behalf.

A jury on Wednesday convicted Brooks of 76 counts in connection with the Nov. 21, 2021, incident in Waukesha, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Each of those counts carries a mandatory life sentence but Dorow can decide whether Brooks will be eligible for extended supervision.

