INTERVIEW: Wisconsin’s child care crisis

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Last week we reported on the growing child care crisis in Wisconsin. In the Fox Valley, several child care facilities scaled back to 4 days a week instead of 5, forcing parents to scramble to find child care. It’s a microcosm of a larger problem in the industry driven by a lack of workforce due to lower compensation than day care workers can earn elsewhere.

To learn more about the problem and possible solutions, we talked with Judy Olson on Action 2 News at 4:30. She’s the executive director of Child Care Resource and Referral, a non-profit serving 8 counties in WBAY’s viewing area.

Olson talked about what she’s seeing at her organization and how parents are coping with holes in their child care schedule. We also discussed how costly child care is for families, especially in rural areas where there are often child care “deserts” lacking enough day care facilities.

We also talk about the COVID rescue money and federal funds that brought child poverty to its lowest level in decades, but that federal money for families is running out, and a request for $300 million in the state budget faces an uncertain future.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.