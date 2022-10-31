H.S.H.S. St. Vincent Children’s Hospital Patients dress up for Halloween

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay shared precious photos, featuring NICU patients dressed in costumes for Halloween.

The photos include Duncan, the Dalmatian, Lando the Mickey Mouse and Lennox the Taco.

Special thanks to their families and caregivers for sharing them with Action 2 News.

HSHS St. Vincent Children’s is the first and longest-serving NICU in the Greater Green Bay community, serving patients and families from across Northeast Wisconsin, the Lakeshore and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Neonatologists, nurses and other providers and staff there provide patients a combined 840 years of neonatal intensive care experience.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.