Green Bay Police asks public to avoid W. Mason St. and Oneida St. due to a traffic incident

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a vehicle crash near W. Mason St. and Oneida St. will require a traffic detour for the next 8 hours.

Officials say W. Mason St. is closed from Marquette Ave. to Meacham St. and they are asking the public to avoid the area.

Action 2 News will update this story as more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.