Green Bay Police asks public to avoid W. Mason St. and Oneida St. due to a traffic incident

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a vehicle crash near W. Mason St. and Oneida St. will require a traffic detour for the next 8 hours.

Officials say W. Mason St. is closed from Marquette Ave. to Meacham St. and they are asking the public to avoid the area.

Action 2 News will update this story as more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say
Police lights file graphic.
Fond du Lac police investigating burglary at Fleet Farm
Quinn Romenesko
Big wish comes true for little girl battling rare brain tumor
The charred kitchen area of Mr. G's, which is where the fire is believed to have started.
Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire
Action 2 News This Morning team
Tammy Elliott returning to Action 2 News This Morning after Long COVID battle

Latest News

Luxemburg halloween 2022
Department of Corrections enforces Halloween rules for sex offenders
Luxemburg halloween 2022
WATCH: D.O.C agents complete annual Halloween checks
Officials: Highway 54 in Town of Oneida reopened after situation ‘resolved safely’
Police tape.
Shooting investigation underway in Fond du Lac