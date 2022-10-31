Green Bay Police asks public to avoid W. Mason St. and Oneida St. due to a traffic incident
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a vehicle crash near W. Mason St. and Oneida St. will require a traffic detour for the next 8 hours.
Officials say W. Mason St. is closed from Marquette Ave. to Meacham St. and they are asking the public to avoid the area.
Action 2 News will update this story as more information is provided.
