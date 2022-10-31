Florida boy, 6, missing for 2 months found in Canada

Jorge "Jojo" Morales, a 6-year-old boy from Miami, was found unharmed in Canada about two...
Jorge "Jojo" Morales, a 6-year-old boy from Miami, was found unharmed in Canada about two months after he was reported missing.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities say a missing 6-year-old Florida boy was found unharmed in Canada. His father and grandmother have been arrested in relation to the case.

An Amber Alert was issued after 6-year-old Jorge “JoJo” Morales went missing Aug. 27 from his Miami home. Police believed he was abducted by his father, 45-year-old Jorge Morales, and paternal grandmother, 68-year-old Lilliam Morales, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The boy’s father was reportedly in a custody battle with his mother.

The Miami Dade-Police Department and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced Sunday that Jorge was found in the Canadian province of New Brunswick. He was said to be in “good health and unharmed.”

The boy’s father and grandmother were both arrested by RCMP. They were wanted on felony charges of custodial interference, the U.S. Marshals said.

Investigators say Jorge was found thanks to a tipster, who spotted the boy and his father at Walmart, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say
Police lights file graphic.
Fond du Lac police investigating burglary at Fleet Farm
The charred kitchen area of Mr. G's, which is where the fire is believed to have started.
Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire
Action 2 News This Morning team
Tammy Elliott returning to Action 2 News This Morning after Long COVID battle
Quinn Romenesko
Big wish comes true for little girl battling rare brain tumor

Latest News

This image from video shows the commotion outside a hospital where victims of a cable bridge...
Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 132 in India
NICU BABIES
H.S.H.S. St. Vincent Children’s Hospital Patients dress up for Halloween
BABIES IN NICU CELEBRATE HALLOWEEN
WATCH - NICU HALLOWEEN BABIES
Display used as a fundraiser
‘Spooktacular’ display at Fond du Lac home benefits St. Jude Children’s Hospital