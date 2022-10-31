COMFORTABLE HALLOWEEN WEATHER

It won’t take long before clouds exit northeast Wisconsin. As an area of low pressure in the Great Lakes drifts to our southeast, skies will turn sunny across the area. Your Halloween is going to be dry and mild. Our high temperatures will be well into the 60s this afternoon... That’s 10-15 degrees warmer than normal for the last day of October.

The weather looks ideal for trick or treating this evening. There’s no need to wear a big bulky coat with the costumes this year. Temperatures will start off in the low to mid 60s for the early trick or treaters, then drop back through the 50s around and after 6pm. There’s also not much wind in the forecast, as the air goes calm tonight.

Would you believe that early November looks even warmer? Through the midweek, inland high temperatures are expected to sneak into the lower-half of the 70s. It might be warm enough to break some record high temperatures. Cooler weather returns late in the week as a cold front pushes into the Great Lakes. Highs will be in the 60s on Friday, with mostly 50s over the weekend. We’re also going to get overdue rain chances as those temperatures cool down.

By the way, daylight saving time ends this weekend... Don’t forget to allow your clocks to “fall back” one hour late Saturday night. It’s also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 1-5 MPH

TUESDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

HALLOWEEN: Early clouds, then turning sunny. Mild and dry. HIGH: 66

TONIGHT: Fearfully clear. Ghoulishly cool. LOW: 37

TUESDAY: Tons of sun. A warm start to November. HIGH: 69 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Warm again. HIGH: 71 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 71 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Showers likely. HIGH: 64 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. More showers. HIGH: 59 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy! HIGH: 59

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.