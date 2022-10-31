Catholic Charities announces $10K grant for bonfire explosion victims

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Green Bay has received a $10,000 grant to help victims of the bonfire explosion in Shawano County.

Many of the victims are current or former students at Pulaski High School. They were celebrating homecoming Oct. 14 when someone put an accelerant on the fire and it exploded. Several people suffered serious burns and continue to recover at the hospital.

“By providing these funds, we hope that we can relieve some of the financial burden families may be suffering at this time and allow them to focus on helping their child heal,” said Karmen Lemke, Director of Catholic Charities.

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Pulaski is working with Catholic Charities to give out gas cards and money cards to help families with travel.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fire as it happened in their jurisdiction. On Friday, the department said they had received additional statements and information since their last update on the case.

“Our office has continued to receive further media requests for updates and interviews. We understand our duty to keep the public informed about this case, however, we also want to protect vital information that is needed to complete this investigation. It is our goal to complete this investigation in a timely manner, while protecting victim information, witness information, and any other information that may delay or compromise our investigation,” says Chief Deputy George Lenzner.

Detectives have determined there were about 60 people at the bonfire.

Based on statements, investigators say the bonfire party started about 6 p.m.

The explosion happened between 10:50 p.m. and 10:55 p.m.

Investigators have confirmed that a mixture of gas and diesel fuel was put onto the fire. The mixture was in a 55-gallon drum container that was about one-quarter full.

Some victims were badly burned. The victims either self-transported to the hospital or got a ride with someone else. They were then taken to local hospitals in Green Bay.

