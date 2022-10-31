3 CREEPY MINUTES: Happy Halloween

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In this Halloween edition of 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz brings you some of the creepiest facts he could uncover. Some were deemed too creepy for a television audience.

This episode may not be for the faint of heart. But 9-year-olds will love it.

In 3 CREEPY MINUTES learn about:

What people are sharing during a kiss

How much weight you’ll lose during your lifetime

What ancient people used before cups and bowls

How dentures were made in the Wild West

Eerie similarities between the sinking of the Titanic and a book written two years earlier

How poisonous are poison dart frogs

The dead pointing the way on Mt. Everest

And the inevitable.... more!

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.