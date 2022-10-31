3 CREEPY MINUTES: Happy Halloween

Some of the weirdest and creepiest facts Brad could find
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In this Halloween edition of 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz brings you some of the creepiest facts he could uncover. Some were deemed too creepy for a television audience.

This episode may not be for the faint of heart. But 9-year-olds will love it.

In 3 CREEPY MINUTES learn about:

  • What people are sharing during a kiss
  • How much weight you’ll lose during your lifetime
  • What ancient people used before cups and bowls
  • How dentures were made in the Wild West
  • Eerie similarities between the sinking of the Titanic and a book written two years earlier
  • How poisonous are poison dart frogs
  • The dead pointing the way on Mt. Everest
  • And the inevitable.... more!

