Xavier girls, Notre Dame boys, Kohler boys win State Cross Country titles

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WBAY) - Several local teams coming home with hardware at the WIAA State Cross Country meet Saturday.

In Division 2, the Xavier girls team won first place, while Notre Dame came in third.

For the boys, flip that. The Tritons won the title, while Xavier gets the bronze.

In Division 1, Kaukauna’s girls team finishing third.

Individually, West De Pere’s Kate Schmoll came in third out of all runners in D1.

finally, in D3, Kohler boys won the title in first place.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.