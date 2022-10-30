Saturday’s WIAA volleyball and soccer sectional finals

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Several local soccer and volleyball teams are headed to WIAA state tournaments after Saturday’s sectional championships.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Appleton North 3-2 over Kimberly

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Appleton North 3-0 over Kimberly

Oconomowoc 3-0 over Manitowoc Lincoln

Xavier 3-0 over Tomahawk

Howards Grove 3-0 over Shoreland Lutheran

Monticello 3-1 over GB N.E.W. Lutheran

BOYS SOCCER

Pulaski 1-0 over Tomah

Hudson 2-0 over Oshkosh West

Notre Dame 2-1 over Plymouth

Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran 1-0 over Sturgeon Bay

