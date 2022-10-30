OVERCAST & MILD GAME DAY, NIGHTFALL WILL BE QUIET

A low-pressure system in the South will continue to move northward toward northeast Wisconsin. Clouds will gradually increase through the morning hours eventually becoming overcast by noon. There are no chances of precipitation for northeast Wisconsin as a cold front from the Dakotas will push the low-pressure system towards Michigan. Clouds will continue all day through game day and evening events. Highs will be slightly cooler due to the cloud cover only reaching around 60 degrees with cooler highs at the lake shore.

Behind the low-pressure system, high pressure will built up once again over the Midwest bringing back sunshine to start the new week going into November. With the high pressure over the Midwest, warmer air will move into northeast Wisconsin starting on Monday and continue through Thursday. Highs will reach near 70s by Wednesday. Rain chances return by next weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SSW 3-6 MPH

MONDAY: WNW 3-6 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast. HIGH: 61

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Late clearing. LOW: 43

MONDAY: Early clouds and patchy fog. Mostly sunny by mid-morning. HIGH: 64 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Sunshine and warmer. HIGH: 65 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: Very warm and beautiful sunshine. HIGH: 68 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 66 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Chance of rain. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 61 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: More chances of rain. HIGH: 56 LOW: 41

