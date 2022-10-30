Officials: Avoid the Highway 54 in Town of Oneida

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOWN OF ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Outagamie County Sheriff’s office is asking the public to avoid Highway 54 between Highway 55 and County Road Y due to an active incident.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the estimated duration is about one hour, posted at 3:11pm.

Action 2 News will continue to update the story once we know more information.

