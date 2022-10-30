Shooting investigation underway in Fond du Lac

Police tape.
Police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of W. Follett St. and N. Macy St. around 10:51 p.m. Saturday.

Police say witnesses saw gunfire exchanged between two vehicles. One vehicle was described as possibly a dark SUV and the other as a small, light-colored car.

Both vehicles were gone when police arrived. Officers did not find any injured people, but they did report finding an extended capacity handgun magazine loaded with ammunition in the middle of the roadway.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Fond du Lac Police Department at (920) 906-5555. People can also call the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740. Callers can give an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say
Police lights file graphic.
Fond du Lac police investigating burglary at Fleet Farm
The charred kitchen area of Mr. G's, which is where the fire is believed to have started.
Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire
Action 2 News This Morning team
Tammy Elliott returning to Action 2 News This Morning after Long COVID battle
Operation Football: Playoffs Level Two Part Two
Operation Football: Playoffs Level Two

Latest News

Quinn Romenesko
Big wish comes true for little girl battling rare brain tumor
Saturday's WIAA volleyball and soccer sectional finals
Saturday's WIAA volleyball and soccer sectional finals
Make a wish comes true
WATCH GO FUND ME POND - clipped version
WIAA State Cross Country 2022
WIAA State Cross Country 2022