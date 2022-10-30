Shooting investigation underway in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of W. Follett St. and N. Macy St. around 10:51 p.m. Saturday.

Police say witnesses saw gunfire exchanged between two vehicles. One vehicle was described as possibly a dark SUV and the other as a small, light-colored car.

Both vehicles were gone when police arrived. Officers did not find any injured people, but they did report finding an extended capacity handgun magazine loaded with ammunition in the middle of the roadway.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Fond du Lac Police Department at (920) 906-5555. People can also call the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740. Callers can give an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.