Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts”: Packers at Bills

BUFFALO, New York. (WBAY) - As the Green Bay Packers (3-4) get set to face the Buffalo Bills (5-1) on Sunday Night Football, it’s time to get in the know and ready to go with Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts.”

#1 Packers Counted Out: The Packers (+10.5) are double-digit underdogs for the first time ever with Aaron Rodgers starting at quarterback. But you only need to look at Halloween week last year for an example of how Rodgers loves this role. Playing without his top 3 receivers, Rodgers took the Packers to Arizona and beat a 7-0 Cardinals squad. And 10 years ago? He took a losing record to Texas and knocked off undefeated Houston before telling critics to “shhhhhhh,” in a postgame interview.

#2 World-beating Bills: The Bills are coming off their bye week. In their last performance? They won at Kansas City. Buffalo owns both the NFL’s #1 overall offense and #1 overall defense. And they have stomped opponents at home. The Bills have won their 2 home games this season by an *average* of 34.5 points per game. Small sample size? Yes. But look at how they ended last year. They had a 30-point playoff win over the Patriots, and won their last 3 regular season home games by at least 14 points as well. There will be nothing easy about this game for Green Bay.

#3 Upset Blueprint: How can Aaron Rodgers beat the Bills? Well, maybe by relying on his birthday buddy (Dec. 2), the other Aaron, Aaron Jones. The Packers may try to do what opponents tried to do against them for years: play ball-control offense to keep the ball away from the other side’s electric offense.

We talked a lot in the offseason about how Matt LaFleur’s Packers had gone 7-0 without Davante Adams before his departure. They are obviously only 3-4 without Adams this year. Why? Well, Jones averaged 20 touches per game in those 7 wins the last 3 years. But he hasn’t touched the ball 20 times in any game this year.

#4 Slump Ends Hope?: The Packers have lost 3 straight games. That’s not good. But recent Super Bowl champions have endured similar stretches before winning it all. In 2021? The Rams lost 3 straight in a winless November before getting hot. In 2020? The Bucs lost 3 of 4 before they figured things out. In 2019? The Chiefs lost 3 of 4 (and 4 of 6) during a mid-season swoon before winding up world champs.

#5 No 30-point Games: The Packers have not scored 30 points in a game all season. That’s not good. But they have not given up 30 points in any game either. 5 teams share that distinction and there are some good teams on that list (Cowboys, Vikings, Giants, Commanders, Packers). If Green Bay wants to earn its first-ever win at Buffalo and keep its streak of 13 straight regular season primetime wins going, the Packers may need to top 30 points and keep Buffalo just under 30. But that will be tough.

Prediction: Bills 42, Packers 10

Flip on over to WBAY-TV as soon as the game ends. As always, Sunday Sports Night Cover 2 comes to you at 10:35 p.m. with the best postgame coverage around. I will bring you one-on-one interviews from the locker room. Chris Roth will break things down from the studio.

