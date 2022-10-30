BIG WARM UP COMING THIS WEEK

Unseasonably mild air will continue for the entire work week. Temperatures by midweek may approach record territory (low 70s) if you can believe that! Rain chances remain limited until a cold front arrive late in the week.

For tonight... expect more clouds than stars along with patchy fog. Lows will range from the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds go calm.

Monday is Halloween and Mother Nature is going to be handing out treats to all of us this year! We’ll have some clouds and patchy fog around early but lots of sunshine is going to develop by the afternoon. Highs look to top out in the 60s. Temperatures will cool into the 50s and 40s during the early evening so the little ghosts and goblins may need a hoodie by the time of trick-or-treating wraps up.

Trick-or-treat forecast (WBAY)

We’ll enjoy lots of sun on Tuesday, Wednesday, and parts of Thursday. Highs are going to surge well into the 60s and perhaps low 70s. This will be some 15° to 20°+ above average for early November. Overnight lows warm into the 40s and 50s.

A cold front moves in Friday and it should give us a decent chance of some needed rain. Forecast confidence is low after Friday but some showers may linger into the weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: WSW 2-6 MPH

TUESDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Late clearing. LOW: 41

MONDAY: Early clouds and patchy fog. Turning mostly sunny. HIGH: 66 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 69 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: Breezy & warm. HIGH: 71 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Clouds increase. Breezy & warm. Late shower? HIGH: 71 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Areas of rain. Still mild. HIGH: 65 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. HIGH: 58 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. HIGH: 58

