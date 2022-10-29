PLEASANT WEEKEND FORECAST

Skies will be clear through the night and our temperatures will fall into the mid 30s by sunrise. Look for plenty of sun on Saturday with a south wind around 10 mph. Highs should top out in the lower 60s away from the Lakeshore... upper 50s Lakeside. Sunday will feature more cloud cover, but should still be a pleasant day with highs around 60 degrees. While a stray shower SOUTH can’t be totally ruled out, most will stay dry.

Some cloud cover will linger for Monday morning, but skies will turn mostly sunny. In a break from recent years, this Halloween should be pleasant and mild. Regardless of whether you’ll be trick-or-treating Saturday, Sunday, or on Halloween itself... temperatures will be similar. Around 60° as the sun is setting with temperatures dropping through the 50s over the course of the evening. Winds should be relatively light each day.

The middle of next week is looking even warmer! Tuesday should be gorgeous with plenty of sun and highs into the middle 60s. Wednesday looks similar from a temperature standpoint, but clouds will begin to increase. A southerly breeze picks up Thursday and clouds will thicken, but highs should still get into the upper half of the 60s. This mild stretch looks to end by next weekend. Rain chances go up on Friday as the cooler air makes its return.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: S 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Starlit skies. Cool and crisp. LOW: 37

SATURDAY: Golden sunshine. Mild and dry. HIGH: 62 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Still mild. Likely dry. HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

HALLOWEEN: Early clouds or fog, then clearing skies. HIGH: 62 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: Bright sunshine. A warm start to November. HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Warm again with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 66 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Rain possible at night. HIGH: 67 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Generally cloudy with scattered rain showers. Breezy and a little cooler. HIGH: 62

