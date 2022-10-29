MORE CLOUDS SUNDAY, MILD AIR TO STICK AROUND

If you are a fan of quiet weather and unseasonably mild air, then you are in the right place! There won’t be a lot of fanfare in our neck of the woods until the end of the coming work week at the earliest.

An area of low pressure will spread more clouds our way Sunday but no rain. Mild high in the 50s and 60s are expected once again with reasonably light southerly winds. Folks heading out to Sunday afternoon trick-or-treating across the area will not face any spooky weather... but a sweatshirt or hoodie may be needed by evening.

Halloween Monday is shaping up to be pretty nice. Developing sunshine and highs in the 60s will keep the goblins away this year. Evening temperatures in the 50s and 40s are expected.

Mid air is set to continue through Friday. Southerly breezes will begin to pick up midweek as our next weather maker, a cold front, approaches from the west. Rain chances will go up late Thursday and continue Friday and perhaps even into parts of Saturday.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SSW 3-10 MPH

MONDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Mainly clear & quiet. Patchy fog possible. LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy but mild. HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Early clouds then turning mostly sunny. HIGH: 64 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild. HIGH: 66 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning breezy. Very mild. HIGH: 69 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Late rain possible. Staying mild & breezy. HIGH: 67 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Chance of rain. Breezy & mild. HIGH: 64 LOW: 49

