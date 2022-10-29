MILD FALL WEATHER CONTINUES, BUT MORE CLOUDS ON SUNDAY

High pressure over the northeast United States continues to remain stationary keeping northeast Wisconsin sunny and mild. Winds will continue to come from the south-southeast bringing mild weather. A weak cold boundary from the Dakotas will arrive by Sunday, but due to the lack of moisture no rainfall is expected for Saturday night or Sunday. Late patchy fog could develop along the lakeshore, but otherwise it will be clear through Saturday into Sunday. Highs will continue to be above average.

By Sunday, clouds will increase as a low-pressure system from the southern United States moves northward toward northeast Wisconsin. Because of the cold front, the low-pressure system will change direction toward Michigan keeping the precipitation away, but clouds will continue to impact the area. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with not as warm temperatures. Clouds will continue into nightfall with clearing skies into Monday morning.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: SSW 3-6 MPH

TODAY: Sunny and mild. HIGH: 63

TONIGHT: Clear night sky. Late patchy fog. LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, but still mild. HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Early clouds with sunshine by mid-morning. HIGH: 62 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: Beautiful sunshine and warmer. HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and very nice. HIGH: 67 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with warmer than average highs. HIGH: 66 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with chances of showers. HIGH: 63 LOW: 49

