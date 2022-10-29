Fond du Lac police investigating robbery at Fleet Farm

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating a burglary at the Fleet Farm on S. Military Rd. Around 8:53 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of an alarm.

Officers noticed a hole cut in the perimeter fence and a service door forced open. The building was cleared and secured with the help from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Police report several guns and boxes of ammunition were stolen.

The suspect is a white man believed to be driving a vehicle similar to a light colored Pontiac Aztec.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Fond du Lac Police Department at (920) 906-5555, or the Crime Alert at (920) 322-3740. Callers can give an anonymous tip.

The City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue also assisted on this case.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charred kitchen area of Mr. G's, which is where the fire is believed to have started.
Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire
The family of 38 year old Joe Schmidt is hoping to find him a kidney donor to save his life.
Pulaski-area man gets his miracle kidney
Intersection of Green Bay fatal pedestrian crash
Pedestrian killed in Green Bay’s near-west side
Timothy Nabors died after an attack in Green Bay Correctional Institution
Inmate killed in assault in Green Bay prison
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name.
Man who found body of boy in suitcase finds comfort in learning his name

Latest News

Operation Football: Playoffs Level Two Part Two
Operation Football: Playoffs Level Two Part Two
Operation Football: Playoffs Level Two Part One
Operation Football: Playoffs Level Two Part One
October 28 evening forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weekend
Boys and Girls Club visit to Lambeau Field
WATCH: Kids gets tour of Lambeau Field