Fond du Lac police investigating robbery at Fleet Farm

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating a burglary at the Fleet Farm on S. Military Rd. Around 8:53 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of an alarm.

Officers noticed a hole cut in the perimeter fence and a service door forced open. The building was cleared and secured with the help from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Police report several guns and boxes of ammunition were stolen.

The suspect is a white man believed to be driving a vehicle similar to a light colored Pontiac Aztec.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Fond du Lac Police Department at (920) 906-5555, or the Crime Alert at (920) 322-3740. Callers can give an anonymous tip.

The City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue also assisted on this case.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.