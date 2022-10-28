Woman charged after working as registered nurse without license, attorney general says

By Alvieann Chandler and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman in South Carolina has been arrested for practicing as a registered nurse without a license for nearly a year and a half, officials said.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office, 37-year-old Alyssa Beth Steele practiced medicine without a license at seven nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state between January 2020 and June 2021.

The attorney general said Steele used someone else’s State of Georgia Board of Nursing license number to gain employment at the seven facilities.

The attorney general said at no time during her employment did Steele have any certifications, qualifications or training of a registered nurse, and her actions could have caused physical or mental injuries to the patients under her care.

A motive has not been released.

Steele has been charged with the following:

  • Seven counts of neglect of a vulnerable adult
  • Five counts of unlicensed practice as a registered nurse
  • One count of financial identity fraud to obtain employment
  • One count of obtaining signature or property under false pretenses, valued $10,000 or more

Officials said all seven facilities are fully cooperating with investigators.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

