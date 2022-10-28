WATCH: WIAA Sectional semis in vball & soccer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Watch the highlights above at WIAA Sectional semis were held in girls volleyball and boys soccer on Thursday night. Appleton North swept Kaukauna 3-0 in volleyball to advance to Saturday’s Sectional final where they will play Kimberly, which beat GBSW 3-2 in 5 sets. On the pitch, Division 3′s #1 team, Notre Dame, beat FVL 3-0.

