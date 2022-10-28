WARMER AND TURNING SUNNY ON FRIDAY

Skies will be mostly cloudy for a time tonight, but the clouds should start to diminish by sunrise. Because of those clouds it will be milder than last night with lows in the upper half of the 30s. Skies will turn sunny by the afternoon and a light south wind can be expected. Highs will get into the upper 50s.

Skies will be clear Friday evening and temperatures will cool quickly through the 40s. We’ll begin Saturday morning in the upper 30s once again, but we could get into the lower 60s Saturday afternoon. We’ll have sunny skies Saturday, but clouds will be on the increase Saturday night.

A weather disturbance will pass to our southeast Sunday and could lead to a late-day shower, but most will be dry. Clouds will decrease for Halloween and the trick-or-treat forecast looks great! Temperatures will be around 60° for a high with readings falling through the 50s during the evening under a clear sky. Temperatures could get into the upper half of the 60s for a few days towards the middle of next week.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: S/SW 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: S 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, but not as chilly. LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Turning sunny. A fall beauty! HIGH: 59 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine. A little warmer. HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Likely dry, but a stray late shower is possible. HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

HALLOWEEN: Decreasing clouds. Mild again. HIGH: 62 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Tons of sun. A warm start to November. HIGH: 64 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Warm with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 66 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy... still unseasonably warm. HIGH: 67

