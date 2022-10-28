Texas, Wisconsin both mourn an officer killed in the line of duty

Officer Steve Nothem
Officer Steve Nothem(Carrollton Police Department)
By Scott Koral
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLLTON, Texas (WBAY) - Two cities -- one in Texas, the other in Northeast Wisconsin -- are mourning a fallen police officer.

Steve Nothem, who was originally from Kiel and was on the Grand Chute police force, was laid to rest Thursday just outside of Dallas.

Officer Nothem came to the Dallas/Fort Worth area from Grand Chute, a much smaller community with 24,000 residents and 38 police officers.

Eighteen current and former officers of the Grand Chute Police Department, along with law enforcement officers from across America, came to honor someone who was called “a man of great compassion, sensitivity and empathy.”

The procession for Nothem’s funeral ran for miles and people lined the streets to honor him and other fallen officers.

Nothem died on October 18 after his squad car was hit by another vehicle as he responded to a DWI call in Carrollton, Texas.

The 36-year-old was in the U.S. Marine Corps for eight years prior to becoming a police officer. He was stationed at Camp Pendleton, north of San Diego, which is where he met and married his wife.

Nothem was an officer in Grand Chute for four years, and Grand Chute Police Chief Greg Peterson hand-picked him for the police force. Peterson says it was a great choice.

”Nobody I’ve ever worked with has been as committed to service as Steve Nothem has been, and I think that’s what the community has to remember on a day like today,” Chief Peterson said.

Nothem leaves behind a wife, a 13-year-old son, twin 6-year-old boys, and a 1-year-old daughter.

A Give-Send-Go fundraiser was set up for his family, and a separate group generously gave $40,000 to honor the man killed in the line of duty.

As we reported, he was helping another officer on a DWI call. His father told our sister station in Dallas, WFAA, that drunken driving was a personal issue for Nothem because his aunt was killed by a drunken driver on Christmas Eve nearly a decade ago.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charred kitchen area of Mr. G's, which is where the fire is believed to have started.
Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire
The family of 38 year old Joe Schmidt is hoping to find him a kidney donor to save his life.
Pulaski-area man looking for a miracle, needs to find a kidney donor
Darrell Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on...
Brooks found guilty on all 76 counts in deadly Waukesha Christmas parade attack
Investigators in Missouri say they are waiting on autopsy results to determine the cause of an...
Investigation continues after Amazon delivery driver found dead in yard
Crews battle an industrial building fire in Manitowoc. Oct. 26, 2022
Crews battling industrial building fire in Manitowoc

Latest News

WATCH: WIAA Sectional semis in vball & soccer
WATCH: WIAA Sectional semis in vball & soccer
(L) Tony Evers and (R) Tim Michels
Candidates for Wisconsin governor hone their messages as election day nears
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes campaigns for U.S. Senate in Green Bay
Senate candidate Barnes campaigns in Green Bay, Sturgeon Bay
Halloween forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry and warmer days ahead