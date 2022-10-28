Tammy Elliott returning to Action 2 News This Morning after Long COVID battle

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tammy Elliott is returning to Action 2 News This Morning after a battle with Long COVID.

Tammy will be back with the team on Monday, Oct. 31.

Tammy will share her story of her fight against COVID-19 and how it sidelined her for over a month.

Tammy wants to thank you all for your concern, support, and kindness.

The CDC says symptoms of Long COVID include tiredness, fatigue, and difficulty thinking our concentrating. That’s known as “brain fog.”

