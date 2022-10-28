Senate candidate Barnes campaigns in Green Bay, Sturgeon Bay

Democrat Mandela Barnes visited Green Bay and Sturgeon Bay on Thursday. Ron Johnson will visit Fond du Lac on Friday.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Candidates for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate position are increasing their stops around the state as election day nears. Thursday, Democrat Mandela Barnes was in both Sturgeon Bay and Green Bay encouraging people to vote.

Barnes wants Democrats to gain a majority in the Senate to hold back a Republican agenda.

“They’re getting away with raising costs on average people. They’re getting away with raising tax breaks for the most wealthy individuals. They’re getting away with stacking the deck against us in favor of making life easier for people who already have it easy,” Barnes said.

In response to Barnes’s visits Thursday, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson’s campaign sent a statement reading in part, “Lieutenant Governor Barnes is closing this campaign like he started it: Lying about Ron Johnson and hiding from his own radical policies.”

Johnson will be in Fond du Lac on Friday as part of his campaign bus tour.

