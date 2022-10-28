Scholarship fund in honor of retired police officer, former DCI agent to benefit those pursuing law enforcement and careers it the mental health field

Phillip Thiessen poses with daughter at the State Capitol.
Phillip Thiessen poses with daughter at the State Capitol.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac woman, who lost her dad in a hate crime, is turning her grief and anger into good.

Action 2 New first reported in 2020 the scholarship Maeghan Thiessen-Greeno setup to honor her father Phillip Thiessen. The 55-year-old retired police officer and former DCI agent was killed by Daniel Navarro in a Fond du Lac County crash in July of 2020. Back in August, a jury found Navarro guilty of first degree intentional homicide, but not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

The verdict inspired Thiessen’s daughter to expand the scope of the scholarship.

Maeghan Thiessen-Greeno sat through every day of the trial for the man, now convicted of killing her father. She says, “I think the last two years is kind of like an up and down roller coaster because you kind of feel like you’re getting settled through everything and then having the trial start reopens everything again. But, I’m happy to be through that process and actually be moving forward.”

Part of moving forward is looking at what happened during the trial. Not one, but two experts testified Daniel Navarro suffers from schizophrenia, leading the jury to find him not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. “I think that that was really difficult because my instinct and my heart goes by mental defect or not you did what you did and it felt a little bit like justice wasn’t being served,” says Thiessen-Greeno. She adds, “But, I’m also going to take the professionals advice seriously.”

As someone who was already an advocate and supporter of law enforcement, Thiessen-Greeno created the Phillip Thiessen memorial scholarship, in honor of her dad. The scholarship was meant to benefit those pursuing careers in law enforcement and criminal justice. But now, Thiessen-Greeno is opening the scholarship, through the Fond du Lac Area Foundation, to include anyone looking to get into the mental health or counseling field too. She says, “We don’t have enough of them in the area at all so I’d like to support anyone that’s looking to go towards that education...It’s not just support for those wanting to go to those degrees but hopefully raising awareness that it’s also okay to go get help for yourself if you’re struggling and get help for you loved ones.”

The Fond du Lac Area Foundation says applications for the scholarship will be available this spring.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

