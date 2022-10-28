Pedestrian killed in Green Bay’s near-west side

Green Bay police car
Green Bay police car
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police are investigating the death of a pedestrian on the 700-block of Mather Street on the city’s near-west side.

Police say a 70-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Mather at Harrison St. at about 7 o’clock Thursday night.

The driver remained on the scene. Police say they are cooperating.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Mather and Harrison until 11 P.M. while they conduct an accident reconstruction.

The victim wasn’t immediately identified, which is routine so the family is notified first.

Anyone who has information about the crash is asked to call Green Bay police at (920) 448-3200 and refer to case #22-259249. You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867 or http://www.432stop.com, or using the P3 Tips app for iOS and Android devices.

