First coins minted with face of King Charles III

The first coins featuring King Charles III are now being minted.
The first coins featuring King Charles III are now being minted.(The Royal Mint)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re in the United Kingdom, you’ll soon see a new face in your pocket.

The first coins featuring King Charles III are now being minted.

The new 50-pence coins are set to hit general circulation by Christmas, alongside a commemorative five-pound coin with a portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The king’s portrait will be displayed facing the left side of the coin, a stark change to the previous 50-pence coins with the queen’s portrait facing the right side.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charred kitchen area of Mr. G's, which is where the fire is believed to have started.
Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire
Investigators in Missouri say they are waiting on autopsy results to determine the cause of an...
Investigation continues after Amazon delivery driver found dead in yard
The family of 38 year old Joe Schmidt is hoping to find him a kidney donor to save his life.
Pulaski-area man gets his miracle kidney
Timothy Nabors died after an attack in Green Bay Correctional Institution
Inmate killed in assault in Green Bay prison
Intersection of Green Bay fatal pedestrian crash
Pedestrian killed in Green Bay’s near-west side

Latest News

FILE - Timothy Shea exits Manhattan federal court after his court case was declared a mistrial...
Second ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud trial ends in conviction
The lawsuit names Dinesh D’Souza and True the Vote, as well as the organization’s executive...
Georgia man sues over false ballot fraud claim in film
FILE - The warehouse at the Maricopa County Elections Department stores all the equipment and...
US judge in Arizona lets group monitor ballot drop boxes
FILE - Georgia football coach Vince Dooley is carried off the field after Georgia defeated...
Former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley, led Bulldogs to ‘80 national title, dies at 90
FILE - Jerry Lee Lewis performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans on...
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock ‘n’ roll star, dies at 87