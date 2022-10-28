A FINE FINAL WEEKEND OF OCTOBER...

A weak disturbance moving through Wisconsin gave the area a cloudy start to our Friday. Skies will continue to clear out through the afternoon. As sunshine returns, temperatures will rise well into the 50s. Some folks will reach 60 degrees by the end of the day.

Skies will be clear tonight, courtesy of high pressure over the northeast United States. Our temperatures will fall through the cool 40s this evening, so bring a blanket along if you’re going to a playoff high school football game. Low temperatures will settle in the 30s tomorrow morning.

The weekend looks pleasant! While it won’t be as warm as last weekend, our temperatures will still be warmer than normal for late October. Look for highs in the lower 60s. Saturday will have lots of bright sunshine. Sunday will turn mostly cloudy as a disturbance passes to our southeast. However, any rain should avoid the area as we stay dry. Clouds or areas of fog will clear out Monday morning, so the weather looks very nice for Halloween trick or treaters. Temperatures will be falling through the 50s as your favorite ghouls and goblins go door-to-door looking for candy.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Sunny and mild afternoon. HIGH: 60

TONIGHT: Starlit skies. Cool and crisp. LOW: 38

SATURDAY: Golden sunshine. Mild and dry. HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Still mild. Probably dry... HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

HALLOWEEN: Early clouds or fog, then clearing skies. HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: Bright sunshine. A warm start to November. HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Warm again. HIGH: 65 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 63

