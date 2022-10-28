Detectives continue to gather information on bonfire explosion

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Detectives continue to meet with witnesses to a bonfire explosion that injured a number of young people from the Pulaski area.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fire as it happened in their jurisdiction. On Friday, the department said they had received additional statements and information since their last update on the case.

Action 2 News has made daily checks to the department about the case. Investigators say they are “diligently working” to complete the investigation.

“Our office has continued to receive further media requests for updates and interviews. We understand our duty to keep the public informed about this case, however, we also want to protect vital information that is needed to complete this investigation. It is our goal to complete this investigation in a timely manner, while protecting victim information, witness information, and any other information that may delay or compromise our investigation,” says Chief Deputy George Lenzner.

Lenzner promises to release as much information as possible while protecting identities of those involved.

Four people remain hospitalized with burns they received during the explosion.

On Oct. 14, dozens of young people were celebrating Pulaski’s Homecoming at a bonfire in the Town of Maple Grove.

Detectives have determined there were about 60 people at the bonfire.

Based on statements, investigators say the bonfire party started about 6 p.m.

The explosion happened between 10:50 p.m. and 10:55 p.m.

Investigators have confirmed that a mixture of gas and diesel fuel was put onto the fire. The mixture was in a 55-gallon drum container that was about one-quarter full.

Some victims were badly burned. The victims either self-transported to the hospital or got a ride with someone else. They were then taken to local hospitals in Green Bay.

At 1:10 a.m. on Oct. 15, Green Bay Police notified the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office about the victims in the hospital.

If you have information, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (715) 526-3111.

