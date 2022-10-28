Candidates for Wisconsin governor hone their messages as election day nears

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The top political races in Wisconsin continue to heat up with less than two weeks until the election.

The latest poll, by CNN, puts the candidates in the race for Wisconsin governor virtually neck-and-neck with Democratic Gov. Evers favored by 50 percent and Republican challenger Tim Michels favored by 48 percent -- a statistical tie.

Both were on the road Thursday. Evers kicked off a statewide campaign bus tour while Michels joined other Republicans at a veterans home. We got a look at some of their home-stretch arguments.

“We know that the people of Wisconsin are over-taxed because there is a $5.8 billion tax surplus in Madison. Tony Evers says that is a good thing. As a frugal, conservative businessman, I think that’s a bad thing,” Michels said.

“There is one message, and it is a negative one: My opponent is dangerous, and his ideas on all number of things are really radical,” Evers said.

Friday, Evers’s bus tour makes multiple stops in Northeast Wisconsin.

Michels was in the Green Bay area Wednesday night with support from Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.