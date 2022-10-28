Candidates embark on bus tours ahead of Wisconsin election

WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Candidates have embarked on bus tours as they work to court voters ahead of Wisconsin’s general election Nov. 8.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson hit the trail Friday, making stops across Wisconsin.

Evers is facing a challenge from Republican businessman Tim Michels. Johnson is facing a challenge from Democrat Mandela Barnes.

On Friday, Evers made stops in Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, Appleton and Manitowoc as part of his “Doing the Right Thing” Bus Tour. He was joined by Lieutenant Governor nominee Sara Rodriguez--running against Republican Roger Roth-- and Attorney General Josh Kaul--facing a challenge from Republican Eric Toney.

Evers plans to make additional steps next week. He’s campaigning on funding for mental health and the middle class.

“We’re going to be increasing our funding for kids that need mental health services, and we’re going to be providing more resources to our municipalities so they can do their job, and frankly, we’re also going to cut taxes for the middle class,” Evers said.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson started his bus tour in Franklin Friday morning. He was joined by Republican Rep. Bryan Steil, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, and Florida Sen. Rick Scott. Johnson was joined by Michels during a stop in Fond du Lac.

The senator urged people to get out the vote.

“So again, when you’re talking to everybody, get them out to the polls. If they love this country, if they’re concerned about it’s future, ask them to join us to heal and unify and save this great country we call America.”

Johnson is making more than 60 stops across Wisconsin and will cover more than 3,000 miles before Election Day.

