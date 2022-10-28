Boys and Girls Club members learn what makes Lambeau Field tick

By Emily Reilly
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the Green Bay Boys and Girls Club received a behind-the-scenes look at Lambeau Field Friday.

They learned about the technology and engineering that goes into making the Lambeau Field experience.

Part of the tour was learning how the field crews maintain the grass the Green Bay Packers play on.

The kids met with former Packers center Evan Smith.

The event was made possible by UScellular’s STEM Tour.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charred kitchen area of Mr. G's, which is where the fire is believed to have started.
Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire
Investigators in Missouri say they are waiting on autopsy results to determine the cause of an...
Investigation continues after Amazon delivery driver found dead in yard
The family of 38 year old Joe Schmidt is hoping to find him a kidney donor to save his life.
Pulaski-area man gets his miracle kidney
Timothy Nabors died after an attack in Green Bay Correctional Institution
Inmate killed in assault in Green Bay prison
Intersection of Green Bay fatal pedestrian crash
Pedestrian killed in Green Bay’s near-west side

Latest News

October 28 Birthday Club
October 28 Birthday Club
A group of friends from Freedom collected coats for the 7th year. This year they donated 438 to...
Freedom group collects 438 coats for Coats for Kids
Halloween party
Trick or Treat hours 2022
Featured Links