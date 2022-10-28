Boys and Girls Club members learn what makes Lambeau Field tick

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the Green Bay Boys and Girls Club received a behind-the-scenes look at Lambeau Field Friday.

They learned about the technology and engineering that goes into making the Lambeau Field experience.

Part of the tour was learning how the field crews maintain the grass the Green Bay Packers play on.

The kids met with former Packers center Evan Smith.

The event was made possible by UScellular’s STEM Tour.

