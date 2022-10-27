Wisconsin Department of Health Services announces approval of new housing support service

The service will help low income families find places to live and help those in shelters find housing
By Jade Flury
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced the federal approval of a new housing support service. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recently approved a plan that would help the homeless find stable housing.

The Wisconsin DHS said the new housing support service is a first of its kind. It will help low-income families that are struggling to find and maintain stable housing.

Those who are eligible include families with children 18 and younger, and individuals who are pregnant who have low income (below 200% of the federal poverty level) and do not have housing.

“Specifically, we will be providing housing consultation services where we will be assessing a family or an individual’s housing needs and their barriers,” said Wisconsin DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “We’ll create a plan to help them achieve and maintain stable housing.”

The service will help low-income families with finding a place to live, filling out leases, and navigating credit checks. The service will also help with moving costs from getting families out of shelters and into housing.

Timberlake added one thing the program will not pay for is ongoing rent.

The application to apply for housing assistance will be available on the DHS housing support services webpage in November. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charred kitchen area of Mr. G's, which is where the fire is believed to have started.
Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire
The family of 38 year old Joe Schmidt is hoping to find him a kidney donor to save his life.
Pulaski-area man looking for a miracle, needs to find a kidney donor
Darrell Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on...
Brooks found guilty on all 76 counts in deadly Waukesha Christmas parade attack
Investigators in Missouri say they are waiting on autopsy results to determine the cause of an...
Investigation continues after Amazon delivery driver found dead in yard
Crews battle an industrial building fire in Manitowoc. Oct. 26, 2022
Crews battling industrial building fire in Manitowoc

Latest News

Green Bay police car
Pedestrian killed in Green Bay’s near-west side
A Kimberly father and son bonded over a 1998 Ford Mustang that changed hands many times before...
SMALL TOWNS: Dad and son bond over the family car
A group of friends from Freedom collected coats for the 7th year. This year they donated 438 to...
Freedom group collects 438 coats for Coats for Kids
A large delivery of Coats for Kids donations in Appleton
Freedom group donates 438 coats to Coats for Kids
Coats for Kids donations were collected October 27, 2022
Coats for Kids donations made at the last minute