‘Vote for the dead man’: Bizarre situation leaves town questioning who will become mayor

LEWISVILLE, Ark. (KSLA) - The vote to decide the mayor’s race in one southwest Arkansas city may not be determined on Election Day due to an unexpected turn of events.

“Vote for the dead man,” is the cry of some Lewisville, Arkansas, residents following the death of one of two candidates running for mayor.

“I’m not surprised, but you do have some who will probably vote for [him],” Ethan Dunbar, current mayor of Lewisville, told KSLA.

Dunbar is running for reelection. His challenger, Jules Meyer, died just days before early voting began, but his name remains on the ballot.

Lewisville Mayor Ethan Dunbar (KSLA)

“Well, I was surprised of his death. It was unexpected to all of us, but when the word came, we immediately started looking at the legal aspect of his death,” Dunbar said.

Dunbar said Arkansas state law requires the counting of votes of anyone’s name that appears on the ballot, even if the person dies. If the deceased person wins the race, then it will be up to the city council to appoint someone to fill the position or call for a special election.

Dunbar said he won’t take a victory for granted and will continue to campaign for a second term as mayor.

Jules Meyer (KSLA)

“But as far as, ‘Vote for the dead man,’ I’ve heard ... I’ve seen some posts. I have to let that be what it is and continue to focus on what I need to focus on, and that is the good of this city. So, if the Lord is ready to move me, he will move me,” said Dunbar.

Election officials say this is a rare situation, but it has happened before in other locations in the state.

