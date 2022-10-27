Thursday is last call for Coats for Kids

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s last call for Coats for Kids.

The last day for donation drop off is Thursday, Oct. 27.

CLICK HERE for a list and map of drop-off locations throughout Northeast Wisconsin

Winter is coming and temperatures will be dropping. As you think of getting new coats for the family, think about the children who aren’t so fortunate.

To make sure every child has a warm coat this winter, WBAY and Woodward radio stations are teaming up with the Salvation Army and local dry cleaners and other sponsors for COATS FOR KIDS.

The annual campaign collects new and gently used coats for those in need from infants to teens.

Look through your closets and boxes and bins in your basements or attics. Mittens, gloves, and hats are also appreciated.

Local dry cleaners work with Coats for Kids to clean them so you don’t have to.

If you don’t have a used coat to donate or time to buy a new one, there are other ways to give. A $20 donation to the Salvation Army can buy a brand-new jacket for a child in need.

CLICK HERE to find drop-off locations throughout Northeast Wisconsin

Donate new or gently-used winter coats, hats, gloves, mittens for infants to teens
Donate new or gently-used winter coats, hats, gloves, mittens for infants to teens(WBAY)

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charred kitchen area of Mr. G's, which is where the fire is believed to have started.
Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire
The family of 38 year old Joe Schmidt is hoping to find him a kidney donor to save his life.
Pulaski-area man looking for a miracle, needs to find a kidney donor
Darrell Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on...
Brooks found guilty on all 76 counts in deadly Waukesha Christmas parade attack
Crews battle an industrial building fire in Manitowoc. Oct. 26, 2022
Crews battling industrial building fire in Manitowoc
generic crash
Two hurt in crash in Outagamie County intersection

Latest News

Featured Links
Halloween party
Trick or Treat hours 2022
October 26 Birthday Club
October 26 Birthday Club
Best Christmas Ever delivery (WBAY file image)
Radio stations look for families deserving “The Best Christmas Ever”