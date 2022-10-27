SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: A father, a son, and a Ford Mustang

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a special connection between a father, a son, and a car.

Thursday in Small Towns, Jeff Alexander takes us to Kimberly for the story of a Ford Mustang’s journey home.

Since he was a child, Bob Meidam has had an obsession with cars. In 2012, when his son Ethan was just seven-years-old, Bob bought at 1998 Ford Mustang. Ethan fell in love with the car.

A few months later, Bob sold the Mustang in favor of a Trans Am. Ethan was devastated. He told his parents he was going to get that Mustang back someday.

Ten years later, Ethan found his beloved Mustang in Black River Falls. He contacted the owner and was able to buy back his dream car.

“He was grinning from ear to ear. He goes, ‘dad, this car is coming home,’” Bob remembers.

Ethan says, “Wow, like now I can drive it, I used to be sitting next to my dad in the passenger seat while he gets to drive it. It kind of felt weird because I was now the one driving and he was in the passenger seat.”

Ethan and Bob put some father-and-son effort into restoring the car to its original condition. Jeff Alexander shows us their joy in Small Towns airing Thursday on Action 2 News at 6.

Have an idea for a Small Towns? Email smalltowns@wbay.com

