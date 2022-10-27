A SLOW WARMING TREND BEGINS...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Our weather looks rather quiet... High pressure is overhead, allowing for skies to be mostly clear. With lots of sunshine, today’s temperatures will rise into the seasonable low to middle 50s. Compared to yesterday, it’s going to be a little milder this afternoon.

Thanks to a disturbance passing to our southwest, some clouds will float overhead tonight. However, we’ll stay dry, with sunshine returning in time for tomorrow morning.

In fact, our forecast looks dry for the next several days. The jet stream is migrating north into Canada, which will keep the main storm track away from us. It’s also going to keep warmer than normal weather over Wisconsin through the first week of November. If you like crisp, mild days in the 60s, you’ll love the weather through Halloween and beyond...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S/SE 1-10 MPH

FRIDAY: S/SW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. A little milder. HIGH: 56

TONIGHT: Passing clouds. Not as cold. LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. A fall beauty! HIGH: 59 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: Golden sunshine. A little warmer. HIGH: 62 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Probably dry... HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

HALLOWEEN: Decreasing clouds. Mild again. HIGH: 62 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Tons of sun. A warm start to November. HIGH: 64 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and turning breezy. HIGH: 66

