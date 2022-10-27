MILDER THURSDAY WITH MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
More sun Thursday. Temps climbing back to the 60s for the weekend.
By David Ernst
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
It’s going to be a chilly night with lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s with some passing high clouds. Look for a quick warm-up with mostly sunny skies and a light south wind. Highs will be a bit milder compared to Wednesday, getting into the lower and middle 50s. More clouds should arrive late.

We’re expecting a gradual warming trend over the next few days. Look for highs to climb into the lower 60s into the weekend. While it won’t be as warm as last weekend, it will still be warmer than normal for this time of year. This mild and dry weather is going to hold for Halloween and the start of November.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: S 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: S 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Cold, but calm. Frosty late. LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. A little milder. Clouds arrive towards evening. HIGH: 56 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Early clouds, then sunshine. Milder. HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Mild and pleasant. Clouds arrive late. HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Likely dry, but a late-day shower is possible south. HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

HALLOWEEN: Clearing skies. Mild again. HIGH: 61 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. A warm start to November. HIGH: 65 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, but warm. Rain at night. HIGH: 67

