Kimberly home is “house of horrors” for a good cause

The clowns are part of a scary Halloween display at a Kimberly home.
The clowns are part of a scary Halloween display at a Kimberly home.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ghosts and goblins, fairies and football players - Halloween is almost here. And, for one Kimberly family, the day is about so much more than pumpkins and candy.

It may not be Nightmare on Elm Street, but 115 Louise Street in Kimberly, is Senecal’s Spooky House.

For the past decade, homeowners Nicole and Ron Senecal, have turned their property into a fun house of horrors.

According to Nicole Senecal, “We’ve been doing it for ten years but we keep adding to it. It started off 14 years ago as High Cliff State Park and we would decorate and carve about 40 pumpkins and we would line the path and do the little haunt up there.”

A visit to Senecal’s Spooky House is more than a haunt, it’s a walk through some of the scariest horror movies, and that’s only part of the tour.

A section of clowns are anything but funny. And you never know what’s lurking around a corner that might pop up or out to scare you. “It’s more so a haunted museum, a lot of displays,” says Nicole Senecal. Adding, “On weekends we do have a lot of live props that do come alive so kid friendly, come during the weekday.”

But for as frightful as it may be, this horror show has a happy ending. Anyone and everyone is welcome to walk the spooky paths, for free, the Senecals just ask for a donation that is used for good and not gore. “We do collect toys or cash donations for Toys for Tots,” says Senecal.

The kindness of strangers, scared straight, has helped to contribute more gifts to Toy for Tots than the Senecals can count. They’re happy to help those in need during the holidays -- especially by putting a little fear into others. Nicole Senecal adds,

“My husband and I just love engagement with the community, the social aspect of sitting out by the fire every night and finding out where everybody is coming from and how they heard about us, that kind of thing and we just really enjoy the social aspect of it.”

The spooky house opens at about 6:30pm and it’s open until 10pm during the week and 11pm on the weekends. It’s night of horror, however, will be on Halloween.

