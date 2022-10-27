Inmate killed in assault in Green Bay prison

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says a man in its care died after an assault at the Green Bay Correctional Institution.

Corrections officials say Timothy Nabors was attacked last Friday and taken to a local medical facility, where he later died.

The DOC says the “other party” involved was transferred to another DOC facility, and movement within the Green Bay prison is being limited during the investigation. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is handling that investigation.

Online court records and the Wisconsin DOC website show Nabors was serving a 9-year sentence for 2nd-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 in Milwaukee County. We do not have the identity or information about his attacker.

