Illegally owned 6-foot alligator removed from shipping container on property, officials say

Washington state authorities seized an alligator that was being kept illegally as a pet inside a shipping container. (SOURCE: Pierce County Sheriff's Office / TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEBAY, Wash. (Gray News) – Authorities in Washington state seized an alligator that was illegally being kept as a pet inside a shipping container.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Pierce County Animal Control visited a Lakebay home after they received a complaint about a resident who allegedly had an alligator. Owning an alligator is illegal in the state.

Animal control officers said they revisited the property on Oct. 20 and found an alligator held in a tub inside of a shipping container. The team said the container also contained a sick baby cow.

According to the sheriff’s office, the container had a mattress the 32-year-old owner used to sleep with the animals.

Authorities said when they returned the following day with a warrant to seize the animals, the owner and the calf were gone.

The sheriff’s office shared a video of the alligator being loaded onto a truck by deputies and animal control officers. Officers measured the reptile and found it was about 6 feet, 7 inches long, and it took several people to lift it into the truck. The alligator’s snout was taped shut, and a towel was draped over its eyes for safety.

The sheriff’s office said the alligator was taken to Tacoma Humane Society, where crews found it in good health before transporting the alligator to a wildlife rehabilitation sanctuary.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

The charred kitchen area of Mr. G's, which is where the fire is believed to have started.
Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire
The family of 38 year old Joe Schmidt is hoping to find him a kidney donor to save his life.
Pulaski-area man looking for a miracle, needs to find a kidney donor
Darrell Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on...
Brooks found guilty on all 76 counts in deadly Waukesha Christmas parade attack
Investigators in Missouri say they are waiting on autopsy results to determine the cause of an...
Investigation continues after Amazon delivery driver found dead in yard
Crews battle an industrial building fire in Manitowoc. Oct. 26, 2022
Crews battling industrial building fire in Manitowoc

Latest News

Timothy Nabors died after an attack in Green Bay Correctional Institution
Inmate killed in assault in Green Bay prison
A Florida woman is $10 million richer after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket.
Woman turns 7-Eleven stop into $10 million Powerball prize
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
LIVE: Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
One of Bellin Health's clinics
Bellin Health collects donations for bonfire explosion victims
FILE - The Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, announced three grants to...
Department of Veterans Affairs announces grants for homeless vets