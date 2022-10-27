Giannis Antetokounmpo carries Bucks past Nets, 110-99

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after making a shot and being fouled during the...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after making a shot and being fouled during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 110-99. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points, 14 rebounds and five assists and the Milwaukee Bucks went on a lopsided run after Brooklyn coach Steve Nash was ejected in the third quarter to beat the Nets 110-99 on Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo scored 34 points in the second half as the Bucks outscored the Nets 67-44 over the final two periods. After shooting just 3 of 10 in the first half, Antetokounmpo went 13 of 15 in the second half. He was following up a Saturday performance in which he scored 44 points and shot 17 of 21 in a 125-105 rout of the Houston Rockets, marking just the fifth time in NBA history a player had scored at least 44 points while playing less than 28 minutes.

Bobby Portis had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Milwaukee, and Jrue Holiday added 15 points.

Kevin Durant scored 33 points for Brooklyn. Kyrie Irving had 27,

Nash was ejected for the first time as Nets coach since taking over at the start of the 2020-21 season. Nash was ejected twice during his 18-season playing career.

