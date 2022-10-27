Bellin Health collects donations for bonfire explosion victims

One of Bellin Health's clinics
One of Bellin Health's clinics(WLUC)
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Today we’re seeing another example of community support. Another donation drive is underway to help the teenagers seriously hurt in a bonfire explosion.

As we’ve been reporting, dozens of Pulaski teenagers were attending a homecoming celebration on private property when their bonfire exploded. Investigators say a 55-gallon drum about a quarter full of a diesel and gasoline mixture was thrown onto the fire. The teens transported themselves to hospitals. Some had burns so severe they were transferred to a burn unit in Milwaukee.

There’s no shortage of support for the victims and their families. In fact, it’s growing.

Starting Thursday, Bellin Health locations in Pulaski and Bonduel are accepting donations, such as gift cards, gas cards, toiletries, books and more -- anything to help the victims and their families (see the complete list at the end of this article).

The idea came from about 20 employees at both locations. They all have a passion to help others, and this is how they’re able to show the families they’re not alone.

Kimberly Buettner, the clinic team leader for both locations and Seymour, says they’re committed to helping their communities professionally and personally.

“We truly hope that we are going to be able to make a positive difference for the families and the victims who’ve been affected by this tragedy. No matter how grand or how small, everyone’s donations will be most appreciated,” Buettner said.

Buettner said they’ll be accepting donations for as long as they’re needed.

The Pulaski clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. The Bonduel clinic can receive donations Monday through Thursday from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

SUGGESTED ITEMS

  • Socks
  • Slippers
  • Gloves
  • Magazines
  • Books
  • Sudoku
  • Crossword Puzzles
  • Shampoo/conditioner
  • Toothbrushes
  • Toothpaste
  • Mouthwash
  • Hand lotion
  • Deodorant
  • Blankets
  • Gas cards
  • Gift cards (examples: Subway, McDonald’s)
  • Prepaid Visa gift cards
  • Hair brushes
  • Snack foods
  • Coloring books
  • Colored pencils/markers

