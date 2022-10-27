Att. robbery at Culver’s drive-thru like the ones elsewhere, BPD says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A string of robbery attempts at Culver’s drive-thru windows in multiple southern Wisconsin cities has now reached Beloit.

On Thursday morning, the city’s police department reported on an attempted robbery the night before at the restaurant chain’s location in the 2600 block of Cranston Road. BPD officers were called to the Culver’s around 7:44 p.m., the statement continued, but it did not provide many specific details about this incident.

Its Facebook post did note, however, Thursday night’s attempted robbery mirrored other incidents in other Wisconsin cities. A BPD spokesperson confirmed it was like a robbery and attempted robbery in Lake Mills and Janesville, respectively, and possibly elsewhere.

BPD intends to work with other departments where the incidents occurred on the investigation. Anyone with tips about the incident is asked to call the Detective Joshua Buroker at the Beloit Police Department or to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers here.

Earlier this month, the Lake Mills Police Dept. asked the public for help finding the man responsible for the robberies. In its statement, the department warned the suspect many be armed and dangerous, warning people not to approach or try to apprehend him.

In the Lake Mills incident, the suspect is accused of pulling through the drive-thru of the fast-casual chain’s location in the 100 block of Tyranena Park Road on the evening of September 26, and demanding money. He claimed to have a gun but did not pull one out nor show one, the police department wrote in an earlier Facebook post.

The man was driving a red or maroon Jeep Wrangler with a hard top. The police department released pictures of the suspect both at the drive-thru window and while his SUV was waiting in line. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, he drove from the scene.

The Lake Mills Police Department is searching for the suspect in a robbery at a Culver's drive-through, who has been linked to two other, similar incidents. (Lake Mills Police Dept.)

Nearly two weeks later, the Janesville Police Department reported a heavyset man driving a red, four-door Jeep showed up at a Culver’s restaurant in that city and handed an employee a note demanding money.

His attempted robbery, however, was thwarted when workers shut the drive-thru window, JPD explained. With the window now closed, the suspect drove off in an unknown direction.

At the time of its statement, the Lake Mills Police Department confirmed its suspect is linked to an incident in Janesville akin to the robbery it is investigating, although the police department did not say specifically if it was that one. Another similar incident was also reported in Mequon.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.