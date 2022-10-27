3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Scarecrow in the air

Brad shows you a robotic bird being trained for an important job around airports
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Just a few days ago we introduced you to Gilbert, a fish-like aquatic drone that collects microplastics from the water.

Today, Brad Spakowitz introduces us to a robotic bird that’s being prepared for the important job of clearing airports for takeoffs and landings. See how much it looks like the real thing and how effective it’s been.

Plus, Brad has another bird story: A mystery about penguins on islands around New Zealand has been solved. So flock to the video above and be educated in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES!

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

