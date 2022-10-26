Two hurt in crash in Outagamie County intersection

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people--including a juvenile-- were taken to hospitals after a crash in Outagamie County Wednesday morning.

At 7:41 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of State Highway 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn for a two-vehicle crash.

The Sheriff’s Office says a pickup truck traveling south on French Road and a minivan traveling west on Highway 54 collided in the intersection.

The juvenile driving the pickup truck was ejected from the vehicle and airlifted to a local hospital.

The driver of the minivan was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated. The driver was taken to a local hospital.

No names or ages were released.

The roadway was closed for about two hours.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office received help from Seymour Fire, Seymour Police, Seymour Rescue Ambulance, Black Creek Rescue Ambulance, and Theda Star.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charred kitchen area of Mr. G's, which is where the fire is believed to have started.
Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire
The family of 38 year old Joe Schmidt is hoping to find him a kidney donor to save his life.
Pulaski-area man looking for a miracle, needs to find a kidney donor
Divers in Lake Winnebago
Suspected drunk driver drives car into Lake Winnebago
Filling a prescription at a pharmacy
Pharmacies cutting hours
The University of Wisconsin - Madison campus was vandalized overnight on the eve of a film...
UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentator’s visit

Latest News

Darrell Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on...
Brooks found guilty on all 76 counts in deadly Waukesha Christmas parade attack
October 26 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Seasonable day
James Ruland
North Fond du Lac man has been missing for 27 years
New Ashwaubenon Hy-Vee store opening Nov. 8