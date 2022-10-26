Two hurt in crash in Outagamie County intersection

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people--including a juvenile-- were taken to hospitals after a crash in Outagamie County Wednesday morning.

At 7:41 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of State Highway 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn for a two-vehicle crash.

The Sheriff’s Office says a pickup truck traveling south on French Road and a minivan traveling west on Highway 54 collided in the intersection.

The juvenile driving the pickup truck was ejected from the vehicle and airlifted to a local hospital.

The driver of the minivan was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated. The driver was taken to a local hospital.

No names or ages were released.

The roadway was closed for about two hours.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office received help from Seymour Fire, Seymour Police, Seymour Rescue Ambulance, Black Creek Rescue Ambulance, and Theda Star.

