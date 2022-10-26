State health officials say increase in child hospitalizations is alarming

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - State health officials say RSV cases are increasing by the week and some pediatric units are nearing capacity.

We’re told the Wisconsin Department of Health Services isn’t aware of any hospitals with large pediatric units reaching capacity right now, but it’s certainly a concern as they get more crowded every day.

The state is averaging about 800 RSV cases per week, and they’re expecting that average to climb into the thousands per week in the near future. No deaths have been reported.

While there are many respiratory viruses circulating right now, including COVID-19 and the flu, experts say the drastic increase in RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is out of season. Usually it peaks in January, so that’s why the state wants to put it on parents’ radar right now and remind parents to watch for symptoms, including a runny nose, coughing, sneezing, fever, and decrease in appetite or drinking.

“The RSV, this is something again that we normally wouldn’t be seeing in the middle of winter. It’s come on very soon. Why it’s been so so much sooner this year and last year, we really don’t know the answer,” Tom Haupt, respiratory disease epidemiologist for the DHS said.

Haupt said they have many theories. “Some of it has to do with the fact that again, back in 2020, everybody was quarantined, so you’re masking, people didn’t have a chance to really get exposed to it and develop any normal immunity to it,” especially the youngest children.

There are no vaccines against RSV but there are many being studied and tested right now.

Haupt says his best advice to parents is to know your kids, know what’s normal and what isn’t, and get them to a doctor if you suspect anything abnormal.

